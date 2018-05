× Southwest’s ‘Sale of the Summer’ has 39 flights from St. Louis starting at $49

ST. LOUIS, MO — Southwest Airlines is offering one-way fares from St. Louis to nearly 40 destinations for as low as $49. The deal is part of the “Sale of the Summer.” The airline is giving customers four days to save on airfare in June, July, and August.

Check out these flights from St. Louis, MO