Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The royal wedding is Saturday and a local restaurant is borrowing from the British and offering “tea time" in honor of the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Sarah Osborn Blue, pastry chef at Sardella, and Lisa Govro, founder of Big Heart Tea Company, are hosting events this week ahead of the big day in Britain.

Big Heart Tea Collaboration at Sardella

7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton 63105

Now through Friday, May 18

Tea tasting with desserts

Wednesday, May 16 at 3 p.m. for $15