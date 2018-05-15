Suspect charged in Wellston robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VINITA PARK, Mo. - Police are investigating at least three robberies near a MetroLink station in Wellston Monday night. Police say they caught the suspects, who were waiting around for more victims.

Today the prosecutor's office filed charges only against one of the suspects in the robberies.

Police say more victims have come forward with a similar description of the suspects before they can have charges filed against the other suspects.

Donell Austin is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. His bond has been set at $350,000 cash only.

Detectives with North County Police Cooperative say two people are suspected in the robberies, Austin, and a juvenile male. Police say the duo were approaching their victims at gunpoint. The occurred near Steven Jones and Plymouth Avenues. Police patrolling the area found the two suspects carrying a victim's purse. Both ran and were taken into custody with the help of a K-9 officer tracking them down.

One of the victims says he's lucky to see another day.

“It’s so hard not to think about it because every time I close my eyes I see this person. It goes to show you have to understand what you're doing,” said Major Steve Runge, North County Police Cooperative.

Prosecutors say at least two victims positively identified Austin as the person who robbed them in a line-up.