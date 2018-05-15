× Tap water taste off? Missouri American Water says they’re working on the musty odor

ST. LOUIS, MO — Missouri American Water says that the tap water they provide may taste a little off. They say the recent warm weather has changed the taste and odor of the water. It may taste a little like chemicals or have a musty taste or odor.

Tests confirm that the water still meets all Federal and State quality standards. They are working to correct the smell. It is unclear when the water will return to the normal taste.

The water utility posted this message to their Facebook fans:

“Due to the extremely warm weather, water temperatures have increased quickly. As a result, customers may experience taste and odor in their tap water. This taste and odor may range from a chlorine or chemical to a fishy or earthy musty taste and odor. Please note that this is purely an aesthetic issue. Refrigerating water prior to consumption or using ice may improve the taste. We have been, and will continue to, monitor our system to ensure proper water quality. Tests confirm that the water continues to meet all Federal and State quality standards. Missouri American Water is using additional treatment measures to minimize the impact of this condition.”