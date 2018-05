Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - If you plan to take Tower Grove Avenue under Interstate 44, you'll need to plan a different route.

Tower Grove under I44 will be closed for a month starting Tuesday, May 15. The closure will happen at 9a.m. and remain closed until mid-June.

Crews will close the roadway under I44 between Detonty and Lafayette to build a new bridge over Tower Grove Avenue. This is part of ongoing work to update six bridges in the St Louis City area.