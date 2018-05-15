‘Yanny’ or ‘Laurel’: What do you hear this voice saying?

Once again, it’s time for social media users to choose a team – so are you a “Yanny” or “Laurel” person?

Instead of an optical illusion, 2018’s version of “the dress” is auditory.

The recording of a bot that sounds clearly to be saying “Yanny” for some, and “Laurel” for others, surfaced on Reddit Sunday.

“If I cut your ears off and put someone else’s on your head, sounds would sound different,” University of Chicago psychologist Howard Nusbaum told Gizmodo.

Whether or not our ear canals or our brains are to blame, it’s clear that, with one word, a bot has once again flamed internet users’ tribal instincts.

“Yanny….I listened 10 times and cant figure out how anyone hears laurel,” one person Tweeted. “They are saying they hear “yanny” because they want attention….” another chimed in.

“I have a husband, kids, 3 cats and a job. Attention is the last thing needed!😂

But, I only hear Yanny. Sorry,” another replied.

One person tried to find a middle ground between the two camps, theorizing that the level of base was to blame:

you can hear both when you adjust the bass levels: pic.twitter.com/22boppUJS1 — Earth Vessel Quotes (@earthvessquotes) May 15, 2018

That explanation was roundly dismissed by many on Twitter, however a select few claimed they managed to hear both Yanny and Laurel.

I ACTUALLY HEARD BOTH IN THIS I'M SO GRATEFUL — Jeroen Dekker (@baconbeak1998) May 15, 2018

The debate rages on – what do you hear?