Amazon Prime members to get extra discount at Whole Foods

Whole Foods is getting even more Amazon-y.

Amazon, which purchased Whole Foods last year, is offering its Prime members an additional 10% off sale items when they shop at Whole Foods.

The additional discount will apply to hundreds of products throughout the stores. To get the discount, Prime members will have to scan the Whole Foods app at checkout, after signing into the app with their Prime membership.

Earlier this year, the companies launched free two-hour delivery on Whole Foods groceries in 10 test cities, through Amazon’s Prime Now service. Amazon expects to expand that offering later this year. Eligible Prime members also receive 5% back on Whole Foods purchases when using the Amazon Prime Visa card.

Amazon now has more than 100 million Prime members. It also announced it would raise the annual cost of membership by 20% to $119 a year, from $99.

Amazon cut prices at Whole Foods for all customers once it completed its purchase of the chain in August, and announced another round of price cuts in November.