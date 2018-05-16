Ameren Illinois becoming more energy efficient over the next few years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, ILLINOIS - Residents of Illinois could be saying goodbye to rising utility bills for the summer.

Beginning Wednesday, Ameren Illinois is rolling out the Smart Thermostat Initiative, a program which aims to install 300,000 energy efficient smart thermostats in homes and businesses.

The utility is providing deep discounts on the energy- efficient thermostats, which can save up to 15% on cooling costs.

Low-income customers could receive a free thermostat as part of Ameren Illinois' home energy audit program as of non-income eligible customers could receive a rebate of $100 during the initiative.