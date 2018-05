ST. LOUIS, MO- Are you planning on attending Annual Annie Malone ” May Day” Parade? If so you can witness the sounds of Normandy High School Marching Band.

This year, the Annie Malone May Day Parade will take place on Sunday, May 20, at 1:00 p.m. It travels down Market Street, from 20th to Broadway.

To learn more information visit: Anniemalone.com

FOX 2 is your proud sponsor