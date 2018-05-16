Are you looking for a new start? Midwest cities are paying you to relocate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- The unexpected lack of available employers has begun to take a toll on local employers. So if you looking for a new start in a new place you may want to pack your bags and move.

Some small cities in the Midwest are willing to pay you to relocate.

In Grant County, Indiana, officials will give you $5,000 towards a down payment on a house or a 20% discount on your rent. Saint Clair County, Michigan is offering a payment of $15,000 towards your student loan. North Platte, Nebraska will pay you $5,000, and your employer will match that; Hamilton, Ohio is offering to help pay your student loans up to $5,000.