Arrest made in killing of Kansas City tattoo artist, 2 other shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Police have arrested a person of interest in the killing of a Kansas City tattoo artist and two other shootings.

The Kansas City Star reports that the arrest happened early Tuesday after an abandoned car was found in a creek behind a south Kansas City home with a handgun inside. No charges have been filed.

Police say the unidentified person was being sought in the killing of 30-year-old Russell Fisk, who was found dead Friday in his crashed car. The person also was being sought in two other shootings that happened a short time later. One of those victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

Fisk worked as a tattoo apprentice at a Lake of the Ozarks shop for seven years before moving to Kansas City and opening the Black Card Tattoo Collective.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com