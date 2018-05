Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Beginning May 16, Clementine’s Creamery and Capitalist Pig Hand-Crafted Barbecue will offer two new flavor options to their menus – barbecue and cornbread flavored ice cream.

Capitalist Pig owner Ron Buechele and Tamara Keefe, owner of Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery, visit Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss the partnership and explain the unique ice cream flavors.