ST. LOUIS, MO- Get set up like royalty on the day of the royal wedding. On Saturday, May 19th, The Novel Neighbor bookstore will be hosting their most opulent viewing party. Due to the early start time, they encourage royal wedding viewers to come in PJs and fancy hats if you have them!

Royal Wedding Watch Party

6:00am - 9:00am Saturday, May 19

The Novel Neighbor Bookstore

7905 Big Bend Blvd

www.Novelneighbor.Com/events