Want to know how to get your kids off their electronics? Take them fishing! Kids can fish for free this Saturday at Maramec Spring Park. The Missouri Department of Conservation’s fish hatchery is stocking extra trout in the park just for this special event.

Kids Fishing Day

Maramec Spring Park

Saturday, 6:30 a.m. - 8:15 p.m.

I-44 to Highway 8, east of St. James