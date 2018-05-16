Dave Murray’s forecast and disco..THURSDAY…May 16,2018
The time has come…Thursday evening at 9pm…my Summer forecast for STL…a look at June, July and August…we will do a live replay at 5pm on Friday and posted on my Facebook page at 6pm on Friday.
Not alot of push and not alot of change in the weather or the weather pattern for the next few days…we are on the edge of a weak tropical spin from the Gulf of Mexico… and today over the southeast and backup slightly…overall partly sunny, warm and humid with a few spot storms…the focus south and east…highs in the 80’s…a little uptick in spotty storms during the weekend…especially Saturday night and into Sunday…but no all day rains.