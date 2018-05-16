Family still searching for justice one year after child killed in hit and run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Heartbroken St. Louis parents are asking for help in the search for their son’s killer.

Jamaica Jackson, 18, is accused of running over Demond Moorehead, 7, in a speeding car in south St. Louis more than a year ago.

With Jackson still free, each month seems to get harder than the last for Demond's mom and dad.

“Every time I close my eyes I see my son laying on the ground and they’re (paramedics) pushing his chest. It’s a hard thing to deal with,” said Jimmie Moorehead, Demond’s father.

Jimmie was with Demond son as he lay dying in the street on Schirmer near Minnesota. It was still daylight. Demond was riding his bike. Court documents allege Jackson was picking up speed as she ran through a stop sign and ran over Demond.

Police say she was doing 36 mph in a 25 mph zone while driving on a suspended license; a nearby surveillance camera captured the incident.

Demond loved school and his first-grade classmates at Rogers Elementary in the Mehlville School District in St. Louis County.

As his parents mourned, more than a year passed before Jackson was formally charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Her bond is set at $250,000 but police have yet to track her down. She has yet to appear in court.

“What gives her the right?” said Demond’s mother, Johnika Davis. “What makes her different from him? I’ve got to be (Demond’s) voice now. I have to speak for him. He can’t speak for himself. I want her behind bars.”

“We love Demond, yes we do,” said his father. “If anyone knows who she is or knows where she is, could you please call police for me? Do it for Demond, he was a child riding his bike, an innocent child.”

“It won’t bring him back but it will give me a little piece of mind knowing she’s behind bars for what she did, that she’s being held accountable for her actions; because he didn’t deserve that,” his mother said.

Jackson has a hearing scheduled in another case Thursday. She's accused of bashing a woman's car with a baseball bat in March.

There's a hearing scheduled in the Demond Moorehead case next week.

People at Jackson’s last known address in south St. Louis told Fox2/News 11 she didn’t live there anymore. She was staying with a friend but they didn’t know where they said.