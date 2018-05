Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Four people were injured in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning in north St. Louis.

They were struck by the driver around 1 a.m., sitting inside a parked car on Bessie Avenue near North Taylor. All four victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle drove off, then stopped and took off running. Police have not released any information about the suspect at this time.