Free Trip Tuesday’s – Lake of the Ozarks

Posted 12:00 pm, May 16, 2018, by

Brought to you by Gateway RV & Outdoors

Fox 2’s Free Trip Tuesdays, brought to you by Lake of the Ozarks.

One local prize winner will receive a prize package for a family of four including:

  • Three nights’ lodging for a family of four at Tan-Tar-A Resort, Golf Club, Marina and Indoor Waterpark, Osage Beach
  • Admission to Timber Falls Indoor Waterpark, Tan-Tar-A Resort, Osage Beach
  • Sweet Treats for a family of 4 at Randy’s Custard
  • Breakfast or lunch for a family of 4 at Tonka Hills Family Restaurant
  • Admission for a family of 4 to Big Surf
  • Round of golf for 4 at The Oaks (provided by the Golf Council)
  • Admission for a family of 4 to Bridal Cave

PLUS, $200 VISA card from Gateway RV & Outdoors

Hurry! Entries are due by 9am on Tuesday, May 22th. 

ENTER HERE!

Contest rules