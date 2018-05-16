Free Trip Tuesday’s – Lake of the Ozarks

Brought to you by Gateway RV & Outdoors
Fox 2’s Free Trip Tuesdays, brought to you by Lake of the Ozarks.
One local prize winner will receive a prize package for a family of four including:
- Three nights’ lodging for a family of four at Tan-Tar-A Resort, Golf Club, Marina and Indoor Waterpark, Osage Beach
- Admission to Timber Falls Indoor Waterpark, Tan-Tar-A Resort, Osage Beach
- Sweet Treats for a family of 4 at Randy’s Custard
- Breakfast or lunch for a family of 4 at Tonka Hills Family Restaurant
- Admission for a family of 4 to Big Surf
- Round of golf for 4 at The Oaks (provided by the Golf Council)
- Admission for a family of 4 to Bridal Cave
PLUS, $200 VISA card from Gateway RV & Outdoors
Hurry! Entries are due by 9am on Tuesday, May 22th.