Greitens’ lawyers want to publicly question former mistress, other witnesses

Posted 11:38 am, May 16, 2018, by , Updated at 11:37AM, May 16, 2018

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens talks to reporters outside the Civil Courts Building after charges of invasion of privacy against the Governor were dropped in St. Louis on May 14, 2018. Prosecutors said that Greitens had taken an explicit photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair, without her consent. Greitens proclaimed his innocence of taking a photo but did admit to having the affair. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want to be able to publicly question a woman with whom he had an affair, as well as any other witnesses whose testimony could be used to try to impeach him.

Lawyers representing Greitens’ office engaged in a sometimes tense and confrontational discussion Wednesday with members of a special House committee that has been investigating allegations against Greitens.

The attorneys want the House to establish rules allowing them to call and cross-examine witnesses during a special legislative session that is to begin Friday.

House committee members said they, too, want a public hearing process that gets to the truth. They want Greitens to testify, which he so far has not done.

Until now, the committee has taken witness testimony in secret.