Greitens’ lawyers want to publicly question former mistress, other witnesses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want to be able to publicly question a woman with whom he had an affair, as well as any other witnesses whose testimony could be used to try to impeach him.

Lawyers representing Greitens’ office engaged in a sometimes tense and confrontational discussion Wednesday with members of a special House committee that has been investigating allegations against Greitens.

The attorneys want the House to establish rules allowing them to call and cross-examine witnesses during a special legislative session that is to begin Friday.

House committee members said they, too, want a public hearing process that gets to the truth. They want Greitens to testify, which he so far has not done.

Until now, the committee has taken witness testimony in secret.