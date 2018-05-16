× Help police identify these debit card cloning culprits

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects believed to be cloning debit cards in the area.

Police said the suspects used the cloned cards at Regions Bank branches in Jennings and Fenton.

The three suspects were last seen in a green Dodge Grand Caravan with Illinois temp tags.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts is asked to call St. Louis County police detectives at 314-385-4672 x6555.