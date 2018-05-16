House committee investigating Greitens meets again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Special House Committee investigating Governor Greitens met again Wednesday. The committee got its first chance to talk to the new members of Greitens’ defense arsenal for the special session.

Edward Greim and Ross Garber are being paid by Missouri taxpayers to the tune of $660 an hour to defend Governor Greitens against possible impeachment.

"Historically, impeachment is only for incredibly grave conduct that affects the government, affects the ability of the official to govern," said Ross Garber.

Garber and Grimes say the Greitens’ defense is essentially made up of three buckets at this point. The first contains the personal attorneys who represent the governor in St. Louis Circuit Court on the computer tampering charge and the invasion of privacy charge. In the second bucket are the attorneys representing the Greitens’ campaign. And in the third are Garber and Greim and they represent the governor in his official capacity. While every now and then, they're going to have to coordinate with the folks in the other two buckets if it's pertinent to impeachment.

"At this point, impeachment is not on the table we hope," said Garber.

Greim and Garber came armed with a proposed schedule for the committee for the next four weeks. They want to be able to cross-examine witnesses and have subpoena power and want the entire process to be public, even if that means bringing the governor's former mistress in.

“If it is going to potentially affect an election, the public should see what happened. They should hear from the witnesses, they should hear directly from the witnesses. The public should be able to evaluate the credibility of witnesses directly, yes,” Garber said.

Special Committee Chairman Jay Barnes said he wants a fair and open process but says it's a two-way street.

“If you want me to get down on both knees and say please, please Mister Garber, convince Mr. Greitens to testify. That's what I'll do,” said State Rep. Jay Barnes (R-Jefferson City).

However, Greiten's new attorneys said you won't see the governor in of these committee rooms until there's an agreement on the process.

Greitens was back in the Capitol working Wednesday, meeting individually with lawmakers.

After the regular session ends Friday at 6 p.m., and the special session follows at 6:30 p.m.