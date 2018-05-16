× Man, woman found dead in Columbia home; no suspects sought

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Authorities are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in a Columbia home.

Police identified them in a news release as 36-year-old Tia Ford and 61-year-old Marvin Clay. The release said officers responding to a cardiac arrest call discovered the bodies Tuesday morning. A time of death hasn’t been determined.

No suspects are being sought. Police say autopsy results are pending and declined to provide any details about how the two died.