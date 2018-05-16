× Man, woman killed in head-on crash in western Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo- Authorities say two people are dead after a driver swerved into their lane and struck their vehicle head-on in western Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says both vehicles rolled in the Tuesday night crash in Cass County, which is south of the Kansas City metropolitan area. The patrol identified the victims as 80-year-old John Henning and 78-year-old Nancy Henning, of the Village of Loch Lloyd.

The driver of the car that struck the victims’ vehicle was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.