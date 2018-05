Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- Every baby deserves a healthy start, but premature birth is the number one killer of babies. Every year the March of Dimes marches for babies to raise money to help prevent birth defect and infant mortality.

St. Louis March For Babies

Queeny Park

Saturday, May 19

550 Weidman Road

Registration: 8a.m. / Walk 9a.m.

More information: marchforbabies.org/event/stlouismo