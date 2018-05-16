× Missouri Senate passes regulations on public unions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri senators have passed a bill to require public unions to hold recertification elections every three years and get permission annually to withdraw dues from employees’ paychecks.

Under the legislation passed 21-11 Wednesday, public labor unions would need more than 50 percent of workers to vote in their favor in order to be recertified.

The proposal would require 30 percent of workers’ signatures to call an election to create or dissolve unions. Votes from more than half of workers would be required to certify or decertify the organizations.

The bill would also require public employees to annually reauthorize paying their dues through paycheck withholdings.

The Republican-led Legislature faces a Friday deadline to pass bills. The labor bill now returns to the House because of Senate changes.