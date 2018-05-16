No plans to remove “Photo enforced” signs in the city of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- The sign reads, "Photo Enforced," but what is it enforcing?

The answer: nothing. The courts struck down St. Louis' red-light camera ordinance a few years ago.

Photo enforcing sings alert drivers, they`re being watched, but they are creating confusion for some drivers because the use of red light cameras was discontinued in the city of St. Louis.

While the signs may be misleading, the city streets director says they`re still waiting to see what direction the law takes in the future

in the meantime, the signs are serving a purpose.