Pics of Missouri firefighter nursing hummingbird back to health go viral

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – A Missouri firefighter is also a healer. The Maryland Heights Fire Protection District says that Paramedic Dave Schurwan nursed a hummingbird back to health. It was found on the fire department’s floor.

The Maryland Heights Fire Protection District posted this message to their Facebook fans:

“Firefighter Paramedic Schurwan nursed this ruby-throated hummingbird back to health after finding it unresponsive on the engine bay floor. Dave used a syringe filled with sugar water to coax the bird to drink until it became more alert and flew out of his palm.” – The Maryland Heights Missouri Fire Protection District

The images have gone viral on the fire department’s Facebook page. They have garnered hundreds of reactions.