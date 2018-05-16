Nearly 100 million people will be using the world's largest music streaming service--Spotify--this summer to listen to their favorite music. Whether on the beach, at the pool, or in the backyard, Spotify is sharing new ways the service is making the music experience more enjoyable for their free users this summer. Spotify trends expert Shanon Cook joins Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite to talk about the changes to the streaming service.
Spotify making changes to its streaming service
-
Spotify’s secret weapon
-
Owner of six St. Louis radio stations files for bankruptcy
-
Ikea launches a new credit card that offers store rewards and perks
-
The AT&T and Time Warner trial could change the media industry
-
Couples spend more time watching Netflix than having sex
-
-
Amazon is raising the price of Prime to $119
-
Paramount CEO: It’s a ‘great time’ to be a content creator
-
Lyft tests $199 monthly subscription plan for rides
-
Urban League St. Louis hosts annual health fair
-
CBS makes bid for Viacom
-
-
‘Cool Mom Picks’ fun outdoor toys for the kids
-
Everything Amazon has added to Prime over the years
-
Fed up with Facebook? Here’s how to protect your data