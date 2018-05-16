Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO - Will Dewitt High School Student at John Burroughs joined FOX 2 Wednesday to talk about St. Louis Sound Music Competition.

The competition is open to amateur and professional musicians in the genres of rock, pop, country, hip hop and r&b. Performers will be judged by a panel of music industry professionals. The winner will receive a trip to Nashville to meet with music executives and record a demo in a professional recording studio.

Musicians, bands, and songwriters are invited to submit one original song, no more than seven minutes in length by May 21.

The entry fee is $30.

St. Louis Sound Music Competition

The Sheldon Concert Hall

June 7th at 7:30p.m.

$20 general admission

www.thesheldon.org