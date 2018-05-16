‘Toddler town castle’ to open at the City Museum

ST. LOUIS, MO — The City Museum says that a new exhibit should open soon. A post on their Instagram page is calling the new space, “Toddler town castle.” A comment on their Facebook pages says it should be available to the public this month.

The museum opened in 1997 and is located in the former International Shoe building on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis. Their exhibits are made of largely of repurposed architectural and industrial objects. It draws nearly a million visitors annually and is described as a must-see destination in Missouri.

We’re not far from opening the new toddler town castle. @citysculpture

A post shared by City Museum (@citymuseum) on