Two men charged in Belleville armed robbery

BELLEVILLE, Mo. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged two men connection with robbing a person along Route 13 in Belleville.

According to a spokesperson for the Belleville Police Department, the incident happened May 14 just after 2 a.m. on Rout3 13 near Sheffield Drive.

The victim told police he was walking on Route 15/13 eastbound after his vehicle broke down. He said a gold Ford Mustang pulled in front of him and stopped. A man got out of the passenger side of the vehicle with a gun and demanded his property.

The victim handed over his wallet, keys, and cellphone and the armed suspect got back into the Mustang and fled, police said.

A patrol officer located the Mustang a short time later and conducted a traffic stop. The driver and passenger were taken into custody and most of the victim’s stolen property was recovered.

Both suspects, 19-year-old Joshua Branch and 22-year-old Paul Graham, were each charged with armed robbery with a firearm. Their bond was set at $100,000 apiece.