Urban League St. Louis hosts annual health fair

ST. LOUIS – The Urban League Guild of Metropolitan St. Louis is hosting its annual health fair this weekend at the YMCA O’Fallon Park Recreation Complex.

Kimberly Turner, the special projects chair for the Urban League Guild, visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss the event.

The health fair will have free healthcare screenings and services, such as mammograms for women over 40 and child dental exams.

Urban League Guild Health Fair

YMCA O’Fallon Park Recreation Complex

4343 W. Florissant Avenue

Saturday, May 19 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.