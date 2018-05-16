You Paid For It: Police Chief John Hayden on violence in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Business leaders contribute $900,000 to nearly a half dozen St. Louis Community groups Wednesday to help the effort to bring down violence.

This as You Paid For It Investigator Elliott Davis sat down with Police Chief John Hayden on his plans to bring down the murders now plaguing this city.

The money will help groups like the Urban League, Better Family Life and others that deal with neighborhood issues that can contribute to violence.

Elliott talked to Chief Hayden about how confident he is about bringing down violence.

As of Monday, there have been 61 murders in the City of St. Louis, as opposed to 57 a year ago.

That's a 7 percent increase.

In May there were 5 murders in 7 days period.

Chief Hayden says he's confident his department can bring down the murders but it won't happen overnight.