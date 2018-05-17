Barnes- Jewish Hospital offers free Skin Cancer screening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST COUNTY, MO- Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital and Siteman Cancer Center are providing free skin cancer screenings on Saturday, May 19.

Dr. M. Larin Council, Dermatologist at Barnes Jewish Hospital joined FOX 2 in the morning to talk about how to protect yourself from harmful UV rays, and the warning signs to determine if you already have damage.

Free Skin Cancer Screenings

Saturday, May 19

9 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

West County Hospital Medical Office Building 2/Siteman Cancer Center

For more information visit: BarnesJewishWestCounty.org