BBB ‘Shred Day’ to fight identity theft is this Saturday

ST. LOUIS, MO — You probably know better than to throw away unnecessary personal documents in the trash. But what if you don't have a shredder at home? You need to protect yourself so no one can steal your information or identity. The Better Business Bureau wants to help with the BBB shred day this Saturday.

This year's BBB Shred Day to fight identity theft is Saturday, May 19, at the Saint Louis Galleria. Consumers can shred up to three boxes of documents from 9 a.m. to noon. The Better Business Bureau asks that consumers use bags or boxes that can be shredded along with papers.