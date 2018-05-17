Cards extend Wainwright’s stay on the DL to 60 days

The #STLCards have placed C Carson Kelly (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day DL and purchased the contract of C Steven Baron from Memphis (AAA). To make room for Baron on the 40-man roster, the Cardinals have transferred RHP Adam Wainwright from the 10-day DL to the 60-day DL. pic.twitter.com/bGU1EKkQVg

— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 17, 2018