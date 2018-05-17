Cards extend Wainwright’s stay on the DL to 60 days

JUPITER, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait at Roger Dean Stadium on February 20, 2018 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Cardinals have announced several moves Thursday afternoon.  They have placed Adam Wainwright on the 60-day disabled list.  He was previously on the 10-day DL. Carson Kelly is now on the 10-day DL for a right hamstring strain.

 