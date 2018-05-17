Worker falls during Centene headquarters construction accident in Clayton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - A worker was taken to the hospital after a fall during a construction accident at Centene's new headquarters in Clayton. The incident happened at around 8:30am near the intersection of Forsyth and Hanley. The worker was conscious and talking when he was taken away in an ambulance. He has non-life threatening injuries.

A fire department representative says a man fell from the 12th floor to the 10th floor Thursday morning. It appears the aluminum floor gave way.

Clayton fire officials FOX 2 that some sort of load fell onto 12th floor where the employee was standing. That caused floor around worker to collapse.

The main entrance to the construction site is closed right now. FOX 2 reporter Chris Regnier saw many workers leaving the site. It appears that the site may be shut down as an investigation into the accident is conducted