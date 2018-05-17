Crews building St. Jude Dream Home in O’Fallon, Mo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, MO — Construction on the next St. Jude Dream Home is underway. You can buy your tickets to win the four-bedroom house next month. FOX 2's Katie Kormann is in O'Fallon with a look at the personalized touch crews are putting on the home.

The one and one-half story home will feature four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, a three-car garage and high ceilings throughout.

Payne Family Homes will spare no detail when designing and building the new home. There will be a custom stained glass window with the St. Jude logo, built-in bunk beds, a sunken media room, and the Magic House is contributing a playroom in the lower level.

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway go on sale June 14 for $100 each. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

More information: www.dreamhome.org