Dave Murray’s forecast and disco…FRIDAY…May 17, 2018

Not alot of push and not alot of change in the weather or the weather pattern for the next few days…we are on the edge of a weak tropical spin from the Gulf of Mexico… But strong enough to send in waves of rain and storms…tough to find a pattern…but around…severe weather tough to find but there will be some heavy downpours and lightning as the waves move from east to west…not our typical direction…with the rain and storms slightly cooler on Friday but still very humid. Unsettled over the weekend and into early next week…a fair share of dry time…but we watch for scattered rain and storms…80’s to near 90 on Saturday and 88 on Sunday…feeling like Summer…rather humid.