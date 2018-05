Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO - A five-week-old pit bull falls 20 feet into a drainage pipe Wednesday afternoon in Ferguson. Firefighters were on the scene to rescue the puppy.

The scene all began when the owners let the puppy out their apartment on Exuma Drive. When firefighters arrived they found the puppy stuck upside down in the pipe. They managed to pull him out after 20 minutes using a long pole with a loop of rope at the end. The puppy was uninjured.