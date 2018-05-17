Illinois and Missouri will host Missing Persons Day event May 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Illinois and Missouri police will host the area's first missing person day Saturday, May 19, at St.Clair Square Mall, and at the Jennings State Office Building from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The purpose of the event is to provide a location for families to report a missing loved one or to update an existing missing person case by sharing additional case information with police investigators. Family members are encouraged to bring photos, medical records, and police reports.

At either of the events, family members can also submit their DNA sample to be compared to unidentified human remains cases nationwide.

Both events are free to the public and there are no residency restrictions for attending.