Law enforcement hosting missing persons events this weekend

ST. LOUIS - It’s hard enough for families to have to report a missing person, but not finding them adds more pain and suffering. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the number of missing people since 1953 is quite high.

“We have 597 active adult cases, whether missing persons or unidentified persons,” said Corporal Juston Wheetley, MSHP. “Missing children or unidentified children, so that’s just under a thousand people missing or unidentified, just in Missouri.”

Saturday's event will have two locations: one in Fairview Heights, Illinois, the other in Jennings.

The goal is to provide families a spot share additional information with investigators and provide DNA samples to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS).

“We've had over time investigative and technology advancements. Things that are available now today that were not 10,15,20 years ago,” said Officer Ben Granda, St. Louis County Police Department.

Families like the Coldons, who are still searching for their daughter, Phoenix, who was first reported missing from her north county home on Sunday, December 18, 2011.

“There are several who have been missing for years and have come up, and several unfortunately found deceased, but it does bring closure to the family,”

It’s an unfortunate fact, but we have unidentified remains in our area and local and state law enforcement involved in this multi-jurisdictional event are asking you to show up and see if any progress can be made.

the two locations for the event are:

Saturday, May 19

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

St. Clair Square Mall, main court

134 St. Clair Square

Fairview Heights, Ill.

Jennings State Office Building

8501 Lucas & Hunt Road

Jennings, Mo.