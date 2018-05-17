× Missouri lawmakers sue Greitens to obtain documents for investigation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri lawmakers have gone to court to try to force Gov. Eric Greitens’ political committees to comply with subpoenas seeking documents as part of an investigation into him.

The court filing Thursday by a special House investigatory committee targets Greitens’ gubernatorial campaign committee and an organization called A New Missouri that accepts secret donations to promote Greitens’ agenda.

Court documents say the House panel is trying to determine whether Greitens has used the committees “to circumvent Missouri’s campaign finance disclosure laws.”

Attorney Catherine Hanaway, who represents both committees, has said the subpoenas seeking information about A New Missouri are outside the scope of the House investigation.

The court battle comes as the Legislature is to convene Friday in a special session to consider whether to try to impeach Greitens.