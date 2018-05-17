× Missouri Legislature calls for new constitutional convention

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri has formally called for a national convention to add congressional term limits to the U.S. Constitution.

The resolution, approved by the House Tuesday and the Senate Thursday in a 24-6 vote, makes Missouri one of the first states to call for an Article V Convention of the States. The convention won’t happen unless legislatures in two-thirds of all states join the call, and any amendments that came out of a convention would need to be approved by three-fourths of all legislatures.

Proponents say term limits in the U.S. House and Senate would be a good check on power.

Opponents say term limits cripple lawmakers’ ability to gain valuable experience.

If no convention is called within five years, Missouri’s resolution would expire.

___

The proposal is SCR 40