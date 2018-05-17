Parent says daughter was molested by substitute teacher at U-City school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. - The U-City School District said it's investigating after a student said she was inappropriately touched by a substitute teacher. University City police said they are also investigating the incident.

The 12-year-old girl's mother asked FOX 2 to not use her name to protect her daughter's privacy. The mother said she received a voicemail from the school on Tuesday saying her daughter was okay but that they needed to speak with her. She said her daughter attends Brittany Woods Middle School.

"She's been really upset. She says she doesn’t want to go back to school," the girl's mother said.

The school district said in a statement that the teacher was "attempting to retrieve an electronic device from a student." However, the girl's mom said her daughter's iPad was in her locker and that her phone has been at the front office for months.

The girl's mother said she is upset the district never called police after the alleged incident that she said sent her daughter out of the classroom crying.

A district spokeswoman told FOX 2 based on the information available it was not necessary to report the incident to police, but out of an abundance of caution, the district reported it to the Department of Social Services.

The district released the following statement about the incident:

On Tuesday, a student reported inappropriate physical contact by a substitute teacher. The alleged incident occurred during class when the teacher was attempting to retrieve an electronic device from a student. An investigation was begun immediately and the incident was reported to Children’s Division (Dept. of Social Services) in accordance with District policy. The investigation is ongoing. The substitute teacher was put on administrative leave and is cooperating in the investigation. The District’s first priority is the safety and well-being of our students. We take any allegation of this type very seriously and will continue to follow our policies and procedures in responding to this incident. District Spokesperson

Lori Willis, Interim Executive Director

Communications and Community Outreach

FOX 2 asked the district spokeswoman if an electronic device was ever found and she said at this time it is not known due to conflicting accounts. She said the investigation was ongoing.