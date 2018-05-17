× Phillies Beat Frustrated Cardinals 6-2

The Cardinals seven game home stand got off to a lackluster start on Thursday night at Busch Stadium, a 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Home runs by Carlos Santana and Pedro Florimon paced the Phillies offensive attack. A stellar outing by Cardinals starting pitcher Luke Weaver was wasted. He threw seven innings, allowing only the home run to Santana, while striking out six. The Cardinals bullpen was ineffective with Jordan Hicks allowing three runs and John Brebbia allowing two tallies. The Cardinals offense took til the eighth inning to crack the scoreboard. A run scoring ground out by Marcell Ozuna and an RBI single by Jedd Gyorko accounted for the two runs in the eighth for the Redbirds. Ozuna had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth, but grounded out with the bases loaded to end the game.

The loss drops the Cards season record to 23-18.