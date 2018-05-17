Study says kids who learn to swim early are smarter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — One of the best things parents can do to protect children is to teach them to swim. The lifesaving benefits are just one positive.

A study by the Griffith Institute for Educational Research found that children who were taught to swim by 5 years of age had statistically higher IQs. That's because of early sensory/motor simulation in the water. Additionally, the study showed that these children were more advanced in their cognitive and physical development than non-swimming peers.

More Information: TeachMeToSwim.Com