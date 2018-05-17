The Special House Committee request that Gov. Greitens testify

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO- Jay Barnes and other members of a special House committee investigating Gov. Eric Greitens' request that Greitens testify to the committee. Barnes says he wants a fair and open process, pointing out that the Governor still has not come before the committee to tell his side of the story.

Both attorneys, Edward Greim and Ross Garber presented the House Committee with a proposed schedule for the next four weeks. They want subpoena power and the ability to cross-examine witnesses.

The attorneys say, they want the entire process to be in public, which means they could bring in the Governor`s former mistress.

Taxpayers are paying a combined $660 an hour for Edward Greim and Ross Garber to represent the governor.