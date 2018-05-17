Victim of sex assault outside St. Charles Target discusses horrific incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - A 21-year-old woman wanted to share her story of sexual assault with the public.

On April 24, she was collecting signatures for a petition at the Target parking lot at 3800 Mexico Road in St. Charles when a man groped her.

"My whole body was shaking. Like I was trying to process everything that just happened because it was pretty scary,” she said.

The suspect, 33-year-old Adham Hijaz, was charged with sexual abuse. The woman said Hijaz agreed to sign the petitions but then asked her to take a selfie.

“I said sure because no one really thinks much of a selfie,” she said. “Then I start to feel his hand come around my chest and start grabbing and pinching my breast and then he leaned over and tried to kiss me."

She said she tried to get away from the suspect but he got in his car and followed her, trying to coax her into his car, until she walked closer to the store entrance.

She waited a week to file a report with the St. Charles City Police Department, which tracked Hijaz down and arrested him from the signature and address he wrote on the petitions.

“Every day, the more I thought about it, the angrier it made me," she said. "Just that somebody would have the audacity to do that to somebody and that's why I reported it; because I don't want him to do that to anyone else. I want people to be warned.”