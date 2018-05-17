KAMPSVILLE, IL – A landspout tornado touched down near Tuesday near Kampsville and crossed the Illinois river.
Viewers spots landspout tornado over the Illinois River
-
Historic village near Alton tops list of Illinois’ most scenic sites
-
Several days of heavy rain may lead to St. Louis area flooding
-
Sirens to sound at 10am for tornado drills in Missouri and Illinois
-
Tornado watch in effect for portions of metro area
-
Largest Mississippi black carp caught donated for research
-
-
Plan would bring $2M gondola to Illinois riverfront city
-
Severe weather likely Monday night and Tuesday southeast of St. Louis
-
Child struck by bus in Wood River, Illinois
-
Evacuation order issued for residents of Marseilles IL who live along the Illinois River
-
Illinois river flooding could impact St. Louis
-
-
2 low-intensity tornadoes confirmed in southwest Missouri
-
2 tornadoes hit rural southern Missouri county Friday
-
Tornado touches down in central Illinois